How the Next Bachelor Is Really Being Picked—and Who the Frontrunner Is

"I don't think it will be Jed."

That's basically the only thing Bachelor Nation can know for sure as they anxiously await the official announcement of who will be the star of The Bachelor's 24th season, premiering in 2020.

While Robert Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, wasn't exactly shocking anyone when he said Hannah Brown's ex-fiancée Jed Wyatt wasn't in the running after it was revealed he had a girlfriend when he went on The Bachelorette, he did offer insight into the decision-making process ABC, Warner Bros. and the Bachelor team goes through each season when choosing their next lead.

When he spoke to E! News following Hannah's explosive After the Final Rose special, he confirmed three men from her season who are at the top of the list: Mike Johnson, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

"We listen to what people want to see," Mills said, going on to amend that Tyler C., the fan-favorite runner-up, is "a wild card" after a love triangle no one expected but now can't get enough of has formed between him, Hannah and supermodel Gigi Hadid.