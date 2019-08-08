Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are the Sweetest Sailors at Royal Regatta

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 9:32 AM

Prince George

Prince George and Princess Charlotte cheered on Prince William and Kate Middleton at The King's Cup yachting regatta on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge faced off against several celebrities, including Bear Grylls and John Bishop, to benefit organizations near and dear to their hearts. For instance, William competed on behalf of Child Bereavement U.K., and Kate represented the Royal Foundation. The Hostile Planet host, who supported the wildlife conservation organization Tusk, ended up winning the first race, which was held off the Isle of Wight. William and Kate came in third and seventh place, respectively.

George dressed appropriately for the occasion by wearing a nautical striped shirt, captain hat and life jacket. Fans also noticed the young royal had lost his front teeth after he gave a sweet smile from a ship. As for Charlotte, the little lady wore a striped blue Ralph Lauren dress and life jacket. Kate's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, looked after their grandchildren while the duke and duchess raced. Prince Louis was also reportedly in town for the event.

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Heading to Asia

William and Kate hope the regatta becomes an annual event to help champion the benefits of sports and support their causes.

Princess Charlotte

Of course, their athleticism should come as no surprise to royal admirers. As fans will recall, the two have enjoyed a number of friendly competitions over the years. For instance, the two had a hockey shootout during their 2018 tour of Sweden and ran a quick race against Prince Harry in honor of the 2017 London Marathon. 

Congratulations to all the racers!

