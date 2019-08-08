Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Armpit Hair as She Opens Up About Sexuality

It's Emily Ratajkowski like you've never seen her before.

The 28-year-old model and actress, known for her risqué looks on and off the red carpet, showcases a patch of dark armpit hair while wearing a lace black bra in a photo accompanying a candid essay she penned about sexuality and what it means to be hyper feminine for Harper's Bazaar's September 2019 issue, which will hit newsstands on August 20.

"If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that's up to me," Ratajkowski wrote. "For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose—a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair. On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy."

"And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a 'bad feminist,' to borrow from [writer] Roxane Gay," she continued. "As long as the decision is my choice, then it's the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else."