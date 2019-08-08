Taylor Swift Covers Vogue: 7 Revelations From Her Candid Interview

Inez and Vindooh for Vogue
Get ready, Taylor Swift fans!
The 29-year-old singer is Vogue's new cover star! That's right. The fashion magazine unveiled its cover for its September issue on Thursday.
In her interview for the cover story, Swift gets candid about a number of personal topics. From discussing her drama with Scooter Braun and reconciliation with Katy Perry to opening up about her mother's cancer battle and her sexual assault case, the 10-time Grammy winner covers it all. She also dishes on her new album, Lover.
To read seven of the biggest revelations from her raw interview, read on below:
1. On Her Important Conversation With Todrick Hall: In her new song "You Need to Calm Down," Swift proudly shows her support for the LGBTQ community. However, she realized some of her fans didn't know where she stood on LGBTQ issues until she had a conversation with Todrick Hall. During a drive, the YouTube star asked the singer the following question: "What would you do if your son was gay?"
"The fact that he had to ask me…shocked me and made me realize that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough," she told the magazine. "If my son was gay, he'd be gay. I don't understand the question."
She later added, "If he was thinking that, I can't imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking. It was kind of devastating to realize that I hadn't been publicly clear about that."
However, it looks like fans know where she stands now. Swift has shown her support for the Equality Act and even penned a letter to Senator Lamar Alexander asking him to do the same.
2. On the Purchase of Her Music Catalog: Earlier this summer, Scooter Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired her former record label Big Machine Label Group. In a Tumblr post, Swift claimed she was "sad and grossed out" over the sale of her music catalog. She also accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying."
When asked if she tried to obtain her masters from Big Machine, Swift's body reportedly slumped with "palpable heaviness."
"It was either investing in my past or my and other artists' future," she said, noting her deal with Universal, "and I chose the future."
3. On Her Sexual Assault Case: In 2017, Swift accused David Mueller of groping her under her skirt at a photo session a few years prior. The radio DJ denied the allegation and sued Swift for $3 million. She countersued for $1 and won her case.
As for the $1, Swift says she was paid with a Sacagawea coin, which her lawyer now has.
"He was trolling me, implying that I was self-righteous and hell-bent on angry, vengeful feminism," she told Vogue. "That's what I'm inferring from him giving me a Sacagawea coin," Swift says. "Hey, maybe he was trying to do it in honor of a powerful Native American woman. I didn't ask."
4. On the Backlash Following the Kim Kardashian Drama: It's no secret that Swift has a long history with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—remember that MTV VMAs incident? In her new interview with Vogue, Swift gets real about the hashtags #TaylorSwiftIsASnake and #TaylorSwiftIsCanceled that went viral after Kardashian released that video of the two artists discussing West's "Famous" lyrics.
"A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience," she said. "I don't think there are that many people who can actually understand what it's like to have millions of people hate you very loudly."
She added: "When you say someone is canceled, it's not a TV show. It's a human being. You're sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, 'Kill yourself.'"
Afterwards, Swift knew she had to "restructure" her life. While she seems in a good place now, she admitted it took her some time to get there.
"When you're going through loss or embarrassment or shame, it's a grieving process with so many micro emotions in a day," she told Vogue. "One of the reasons why I didn't do interviews for Reputation was that I couldn't figure out how I felt hour to hour."
Still, many criticized Swift for staying quiet during the presidential election.
"Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement. He was going around saying, 'I'm a man of the people. I'm for you. I care about you.' I just knew I wasn't going to help," she said. "Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was 'She's calculated. She's manipulative. She's not what she seems. She's a snake. She's a liar.' These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary [Clinton]. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? 'Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women.' Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses."
5. On Her Mom's Cancer Battle: Earlier this year, Swift revealed her mother's cancer had returned. While she didn't go into detail during her Vogue interview, Swift did make a brief comment about the cancer battle.
"There was a relapse that happened," said said. "It's something that my family is going through."
6. On Why Lover Might Be Her Favorite Album Yet:
"There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," she said. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."
In fact, Swift even teased a few of her songs in the piece, including tracks "The Man" and "Lover."
"My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue," she sang from the latter "All's well that ends well to end up with you."
7. On Her Reconciliation With Katy Perry: After years of feuding, Perry and Swift made amends. Perry even made a cameo in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.
"We decided the metaphor for what happens in the media is they pick two people and it's like they're pouring gasoline all over the floor," Swift told Vogue. "All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That's what happened with us. It was: 'Who's better? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor?' The tension is so high that it becomes impossible for you to not think that the other person has something against you."
To read the full interview, visit Vogue.com or pick up the new issue on Aug. 20.
