Taylor Swift Covers Vogue: 7 Revelations From Her Candid Interview

The 29-year-old singer is Vogue's new cover star! That's right. The fashion magazine unveiled its cover for its September issue on Thursday.

In her interview for the cover story, Swift gets candid about a number of personal topics. From discussing her drama with Scooter Braun and reconciliation with Katy Perry to opening up about her mother's cancer battle and her sexual assault case, the 10-time Grammy winner covers it all. She also dishes on her new album, Lover.

To read seven of the biggest revelations from her raw interview, read on below:

1. On Her Important Conversation With Todrick Hall: In her new song "You Need to Calm Down," Swift proudly shows her support for the LGBTQ community. However, she realized some of her fans didn't know where she stood on LGBTQ issues until she had a conversation with Todrick Hall. During a drive, the YouTube star asked the singer the following question: "What would you do if your son was gay?"

"The fact that he had to ask me…shocked me and made me realize that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough," she told the magazine. "If my son was gay, he'd be gay. I don't understand the question."

She later added, "If he was thinking that, I can't imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking. It was kind of devastating to realize that I hadn't been publicly clear about that."

However, it looks like fans know where she stands now. Swift has shown her support for the Equality Act and even penned a letter to Senator Lamar Alexander asking him to do the same.