Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Puts John Mayer's Relationship Advice to the Test

Haddish went on to explain that there would then be "some kind of interaction" between her and this person.

"The world will know that I like this person, I will know that I like this person and then it will be in his subconscious and he will attract me to him," Haddish said as the audience cheered.

When asked who currently has her eye, Haddish revealed that she's "been seeing" New York Yankees baseball player Giancarlo Stanton.

"I've been seeing him in my dreams a lot," she told Colbert.

Watch the video above to see Haddish talk about her new "relationship" with the athlete!