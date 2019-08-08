Saoirse Kennedy Hill's Father Overcomes Fears to Honor His Late Daughter

He continued, "She had dinner with Grandma, watched the presidential debate, went out singing at 10:30 to a karaoke bar, and then dancing at a gender fluid pageant (a drag bar). She came home at 2 a.m. and sang and danced with Sinead [Donnelly] in the cottage. They toured Hyannis Port in Grandma Ethel's golf cart and swam at dawn before watching the sunrise from the beach. She went to bed looking forward to her trip to Los Angeles that day. She already had L.A. dinner dates arranged with Jack Coady and Emily Abrams. It was a perfect night and, as was her habit, she documented much of it on social media. The two friends went to bed in Douglas's room. Saoirse woke up with God."

As he concluded the touching personal eulogy, "If anybody ever wondered whether God loves the Kennedys the proof is that he gave us Saoirse, this brilliant beam of light and laughter. Now, it's time for us to cease being sad at her passing and to practice being grateful that we had her for 22 amazing years."