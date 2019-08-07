Chris Harrison Calls Blake Horstmann a ''Dumpster Fire'' After Learning About His Scandalous Love Affairs

The drama on Bachelor in Paradise continues to unfold, and we're only two episodes in!
For those who haven't watched Season 6 of the ABC dating series, Blake Horstmann has weaved a very tangled web with his love affairs. Apparently, the 30-year-old star was involved with fellow co-stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman at the same time.
During the reality TV series, it was revealed that Blake hooked up with both women at the Stagecoach Festival in April. Additionally, he was also talking to Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, who are also on the dating show.
Making things even more scandalous, on Tuesday, Horstmann released alleged text messages he had with Miller-Keyes before Paradise. According to the 30-year-old star, he felt this was the only way to clear his name after he felt his "character" was being "attacked" on the show.
On Wednesday evening, Caelynn broke her silence over the matter in a lengthy Instagram post. "I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see," she wrote. "and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless."
Still with us?!
Now, longtime host of the ABC dating series, Chris Harrison, has some thoughts on Blake's love triangle (square?).
"Blake was a dumpster fire," the 48-year-old TV host told E! News. "Blake himself was an absolute dumpster fire. He was just a car wreck."
Of course, the term "dumpster fire" was a reference to Dylan Barbour's commentary on this season's "crazy" story lines. "It's an absolute dumpster fire at some times, but it's also just really cute. It's really adorable," he says in the first episode of BiP.
However, Harrison still can't get over Blake's tangled love web. "I think what everyone in America will be asking is 'What were you thinking when you went to Stagecoach and not only hooked up with two women in two nights, but two women in our franchise, that know each other?'"
For the BiP host, he felt Blake "skated" into the dating series and probably thought things were going to just "blow over."
Chris' word of advice to the former Bachelorette contestant? He jokes Blake should get a tattoo on his forehead that reads: "What were you thinking?"
And while questions still linger on who will be the next Bachelor, fans get bet that it won't be Blake. Chris tells E! News that a lot of factors go into selecting their next star, and someone who is dating around, tends to not be a fit.
In the end, he says, it all comes down to, "Who's right at the right time."
To see Chris talk about Tyler Cameron's rumored romance with Gigi Hadid, what Bachelor Nation can expect to see on this season of BiP and more, watch our videos above!
Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesday nights on ABC.