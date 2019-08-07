Who Won Love Island USA?

Love Island USA has officially come to an end.

Tonight, after about a month in a beautiful villa in Fiji, one couple was deemed the winning couple and handed a check for $100,000. And obviously to anyone who's been watching from day one, it was Zac and Elizabeth. Those two have literally been together since the first moments of the show!

But of course, as there usually is with this show, there was a small twist. Arielle had Zac and Elizabeth each choose one of two envelopes. One envelope held the money, and one had nothing. Elizabeth ended up opening the one with the money, and had to choose whether to keep it or share it, which was apparently not a difficult decision. She chose to share it, and now they get to go live happily ever after, after a dip in the pool.