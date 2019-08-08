2019 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Musical Artist Brought the Heat?

Pause your playlists because it's time for another 2019 Best of Summer Tournament poll!

You voted loud and clear for our first category, Best Couple, with Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne winning by a landslide. Now it's time to sound off on who rocked the season when it came to the music!

Whether you've been blasting their tracks on repeat with the windows rolled down or while laying by the pool, these musicians have been winning the season with the hottest songs, music videos and collaborations. From country-trap to upbeat pop hits, there was something for everyone to dance and party to all summer long.

Who will take home the title of the tournament's Best Musical Artist? Only you can decide and it's a tough choice.

To help you cast your ballot, we're throwing back to why each of the six nominees on our list could be worthy of the crown.