TV Scoop Awards 2019: The Full List of Winners

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 3:54 PM

E! TV Scoop Awards Logo

Many congratulations are in order!

Voting in the 2019 TV Scoop Awards ended last week, and we can now announce the full list of winners and runners-up and offer everyone kudos for some serious voting. Millions of votes were cast this year, and there were some seriously close races in multiple categories. 

Congrats to all winners, to all second place winners, and to every single person who voted tirelessly (seriously, not sure how you do this!) to represent your fandom and your favorite TV shows, stars, episodes, and scenes. 

Shadowhunters, Wynonna Earp, The 100, Amar a Muerte, and Juntos, el corazon nunca se equivoca all made particularly strong showings in this year's round of voting, and we see you all. 

The full list of winners can be found below! 

Schitt's Creek

Pop

Best Comedy: Schitt's Creek

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

Best Comedy, Runner Up: The Big Bang Theory

Shadowhunters

Freeform

Best Drama: Shadowhunters

Wynonna Earp

Syfy

Best Drama, Runner Up: Wynonna Earp

Juliana and Valentina, Amar a Muerte

Best Fandom: Juliantinas, Amar a Muerte

Lexa, Clarke, first kiss, The 100

Best Fandom, Runner Up: Clexa, The 100

Wynonna Earp Cast, 2018 People's Choice Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Best Cast on Social Media: Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters Cast, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Best Cast on Social Media, Runner Up: Shadowhunters

Emilio Osorio, El corazon nunca se equivoca

Best Performance: Emilo Osorio, Juntos, el corazon nunca se equivoca

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

Best Performance, Runner Up: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead

Shadowhunters

Freeform

Best Ensemble: Shadowhunters

The 100

The CW

Best Ensemble, Runner Up: The 100

Anna Hopkins, Shadowhunters

Freeform

Best Guest Star: Anna Hopkins, Shadowhunters

Riverdale

The CW

Best Guest Star, Runner Up: Gina Gershon, Riverdale

Joaquin Bondoni, El corazon nunca se equivoca

Best Breakout Star: Joquin Bondoni, El corazon nunca se equivoca

The 100, Season 6 Finale

The CW

Best Breakout Star, Runner Up: Lola Flanery, The 100

Juliana and Valentina, Amar a Muerte

Best Couple: Juliana and Valentina, Amar a Muerte

Top Couples, Aristoteles, Temo, Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia

Univision

Best Couple, Runner Up: Aristoteles and Temo, El corazon nunca se equivoca

The 100, Sexiest Moment

The CW

Sexiest Moment: Clarke and Bellamy Reuniting, The 100

Shadowhunters, Sexiest Moment

Freeform

Sexiest Moment, Runner Up: Malec's Training Scene, Shadowhunters

KUWTK Season 16, Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

E!

Best Reality Show: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Queer Eye Season 4

Netflix

Best Reality Show, Runner Up: Queer Eye

The Voice, Kelly Clarkson

NBC

Best Reality Competition Show: The Voice

America's Got Talent

NBC

Best Reality Competition Show, Runner Up: America's Got Talent

Jimmy Fallon, Chrissy Teigen, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Best Talk/Variety/Sketch Show: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, James Corden, Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke

CBS

Best Talk/Variety/Sketch Show, Runner Up: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Shameless

Showtime\

Best Twist: Mickey turned himself in for Ian, Shameless

Shadowhunters

Freeform

Best Twist, Runner Up: Clary gives up her Shadowhunters memories, Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters

Freeform

Worst Twist: Clary gives up her Shadowhunters memories, Shadowhunters

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 6, Bran

HBO

Worst Twist, Runner Up: Bran is the king, Game of Thrones

The 100, Eliza Taylor

The CW

Best Musical Moment: Clarke/Josephine raps in French, The 100

Shadowhunters, Finale, Harry Shum Jr., Matthew Daddario

Freeform

Best Musical Moment, Runner Up: Malec's Wedding, Shadowhunters

The 100, Marie Avgeropoulos

The CW

Best Fight: Bloodreina vs. Octavia, The 100

Shadowhunters

Freeform

Best Fight, Runner Up: Shadowhunters, Season 3, Episode 20

Riverdale, Nathalie Boltt

The CW

Best Villain: Nathalie Boltt as Penelope Blossom, Riverdale

The 100, Season 6

The CW

Best Villain, Runner Up: Eliza Taylor/Sara Thompson as Josephine, The 100

Shadowhunters, Luke Baines

Freeform

Saddest Death: Jonathan, Shadowhunters

The 100, Christopher Larkin

The CW

Saddest Death, Runner Up: Monty, The 100

The 100, Christopher Larkin

The CW

Saddest Actor Exit: Christopher Larkin, The 100

Arrow, Season 7 Finale

The CW

Saddest Actor Exit, Runner Up: Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Roswell, New Mexico

CW

Best New 2018/2019 Show: Roswell, NM

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

Freeform

Best New 2019/2019 Show, Runner Up: Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Batwoman, Ruby Rose, New Fall Shows, 2019

CW

Most Anticipated New Show: Batwoman

Nancy Drew, New Fall Shows, 2019

The CW

Most Anticipated New Show, Runner Up: Nancy Drew

Wynonna Earp, Season 3 Finale

Syfy

Best Season Finale: Wynonna Earp

The 100

Robert Falconer/The CW

Best Season Finale, Runner Up: The 100

Shadowhunters

Freeform

Best Series Finale: Shadowhunters

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

Best Series Finale, Runner Up: The Big Bang Theory

Stay tuned for our next tournament, honoring your favorite TV actors, coming very, very, very soon. (Like, very.) 

