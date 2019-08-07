Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Consciously Uncomplicated Bond With Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is very supportive of ex-husband Chris Martin's relationship with Dakota Johnson.

The Oscar winner and the Coldplay singer, who share two kids together, appear to be on great terms since their conscious uncoupling in 2014. Paltrow, who is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, even spent time with her ex and his leading lady while in the Hamptons this week.

"Gwyneth really likes Dakota and she likes Chris and Dakota together as a couple," a source tells E! News. "Dakota has always fit in really well and felt like part of the family when they all hang out. She's very mature, she's smart and she's interesting. They have a lot to talk about."

The insider adds that Johnson has been able to bond with kids Apple Martin, 15, and Moses Martin, 13, and that makes Paltrow "happy."