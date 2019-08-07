How Chris Harrison Found His Final Rose in Lauren Zima

Chris Harrison is opening up about his love life.

The Bachelor host, who oversees the relationships between contestants on the reality series, appears to have handed out a rose of his own. Earlier this year, Harrison, 48, made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Lauren Zima at a pre-SAG Awards party. Now, about seven months later, the couple is still going strong.

While Harrison and Zima, a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, had worked together in a professional setting over the years, things took a turn when she slid into his DMs after a run-in at a Tell All taping.

In a new interview for Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, released this week, Harrison dishes about his relationship, saying, "I'm a lucky son of a gun."