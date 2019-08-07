Why Monica Lewinsky Signed on to Produce Impeachment: American Crime Story With Ryan Murphy

Landgraf said he thinks people will see the whole affair and impeachment proceedings differently through the prism of American Crime Story.

"I think, more than anything, the reason it's back is because the producers, Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson and Ryan Murphy really stayed on their belief that there was something worth making there. It's really because of [writer] Sarah Burgess. Sarah Burgess is a really, really gifted, talented playwright receiving a lot of deserved acclaim right now, who comes from a younger female point of view, a feminist point of view. So I think if you went back and you saw the way that that story was covered at the time, you will see that the way we perceive many aspects of it, but particularly the women, the female characters that played a role in that story, has really been transformed by the ensuing history, by the period of time, by the #MeToo movement, by all those things," he said when asked at TCA why the project was back on.