YouTube Star David Dobrik Is Focusing on Himself After Divorce From BFF's Mom

However, by June, the marriage was no more. E! News obtained court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 11, showing David's petition for dissolution of the marriage.

"I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have decided to end our romantic relationship. We wish this news would have come from us first, however, we know it's difficult for the media to resist speculation," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "We have tried so hard to make things work. Sometimes in life you just aren't enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or what you try to be. Lorraine, you have been my light, my muse and my confidante. You've taught me not only how to love another person but how to love myself. We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children. I thank everyone in advance for respecting our privacy at this time."

Naturally, the split inspired more jokes from the YouTube personality. "Bought my son a car to get his mind off the divorce," Dobrik posted on Instagram in July.