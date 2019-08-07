Prepare to Fangirl Over Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand's Surprise Duet

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 6:14 AM

Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand

No more tears...because Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand have just teamed up. 

On Tuesday night, the star of "No Tears Left to Cry" stunned a Chicago audience when she stepped out on stage during the music legend's show for a surprise duet with Streisand.  

The song? Streisand's iconic song with the late Donna Summer, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)." The Oscar winner kicked it off before Grande appeared behind her to join in. Coordinating in black ensembles, the women gave the audience a reason to groove as they filled the room with the disco track and the sound of their signature pipes. 

After the grand finale, the two hugged before Grande expressed her gratitude. 

"I'm gonna go pass out," she told Streisand in front of the crowd. "You're just gonna find ten pounds of hair."

Over on Twitter, the songstress reacted to the milestone moment. "Hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand," Grande wrote. "Don't have words yet goodbye."

Streisand was just as happy to have the famous guest. 

"Secret's out. Thank you @arianagrande," the living legend wrote on social media. 

"I'm sobbing. Love you so much," Grande reiterated. "I cant. get over this. it's just.... the most special and cherished experience ever. thank you."

So, ladies, when are you both hitting the studio together? 

