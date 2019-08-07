Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse and More Stars Rock the Red Carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party

Variety rolled out the red carpet on Tuesday to celebrate the honorees in its annual "Power of Young Hollywood" issue.
The magazine profiled Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse and Stephan James for this year's edition and held a party at The H Club in Los Angeles to recognize their achievements.
Cabello attended the bash in a sparkly mini dress while Sprouse looked dapper in a snazzy white suit and black shirt. However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the big bash. The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown was also there and donned a glamorous black dress with strappy heels. In addition, Caelynn Miller-Keyes hit the carpet just as fans were watching her drama with Blake Horstmann unfold on Bachelor in Paradise.
Thandie Newton, Storm Reid, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Nico Parker, Laura Marano and Zhavia Ward were also in attendance and stunned in their red carpet-ready looks.
To see all the fabulous fashion, check out the gallery below.
Congratulations to the honorees!
Andreas Branch for Variety
Camila Cabello
The "Señorita" star looks beautiful in blush.
Andreas Branch for Variety
Cole Sprouse
The Riverdale star goes for a classic white suit and black shirt.
Michael Buckner for Variety
Storm Reid
The actress is runway ready in this Nina Ricci ensemble.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Hannah Brown
The season 15 star leaves the roses at home and turns heads in this off-the-shoulder number.
Andreas Branch for Variety
Caelynn Miller-Keyes
The reality TV star dazzles in red as viewers watch the drama unfold on Bachelor in Paradise.
Andreas Branch for Variety
Chloe Bailey & Halle Bailey
Talk about a stylish duo!
Andreas Branch for Variety
Nico Parker & Thandie Newton
The actress supports her daughter at the big event.
Andreas Branch for Variety
Zhavia Ward
The singer keeps it cool with a blue jacket and white jeans.
Michael Buckner for Variety
Laura Marano
The actress hits the red carpet in a bright blue pantsuit.
