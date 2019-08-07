Mourning Dakota Johnson Asks For Privacy After Tragic Loss of Her Gap Tooth

Grieving can often make you feel alone, but, right now, Dakota Johnson is here with you.

Following the premiere of her latest film Peanut Butter Falcon, the world discovered the actress' signature, iconic gap between her two front teeth had been closed. But, as it turns out, the new look was not intentional. In fact, like the Internet, Dakota is also devastated.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, she admitted the headlines are "really stressing me out." In fact, they're downright shocking. "The fact that this is newsworthy event in our world right now," she said, "is pretty sh-Chaka Khan to me."

The unexpected change came after she removed a retainer that had been behind her teeth since her teens.

"I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist, she decided that it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw expanded," she explained. "It helped me and my gap closed by itself."