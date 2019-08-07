Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Reflect on His Journey From "Insecure" Party Boy to "Cool Dad"

"It was really, really, really difficult at first. I did not know how to be a dad and how to take care of kids and how to be there for them," Disick adds in a confessional. "I feel pretty confident that I'm able to now and it's great."

As Kourtney highlights during their chat, Scott previously struggled with depression and couldn't "appreciate" what he had. This point seemingly rings true with Scott, who notes that losing his parents took an emotional toll on him.

"You've definitely come a long way," the Poosh founder states. "I'm very proud of you."

While things have changed quite a bit, Scott is happy to still have Kourtney in his life as a co-parent.

"It's great that I'm still able to have Kourtney in my life and we can still co-exist and raise our three children together," the Flip It Like Disick star concludes.

See Scott and Kourtney's candid chat in the clip above!