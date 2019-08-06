Beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials Gets Engaged During Romantic Italy Trip

Beauty YouTube star NikkieTutorials is rocking... well, a new rock.

The 25-year-old influencer, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, is engaged to her beau of nearly one year, Dylan! On Tuesday, the Dutch-based makeup artist shared the sweet and special news of her proposal, which took place in Italy and off the coast. Swoon!

"YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES.," Nikkie captioned her Instagram post, alongside two photos of the magical moment. In one image, Dylan had his arms wrapped around his fiancée and in the other, the makeup artist shared a close-up of her dazzling band, which featured heart-shaped diamonds that circled around her finger.

From the internet personality's post, it appears the proposal took place during their seaside lunch at the five-star hotel, Grotta Palazzese.

Making things even more special, Nikkie's fellow influencer friends couldn't contain their excitement over the news.