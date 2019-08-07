Taylor Swift to Make Her 2019 MTV VMAs Comeback With a Performance You Can't Miss

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, MTV VMAs 2014

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift is ready to take over the 2019 MTV VMAs

With a record-setting 10 nominations under her belt, it's no surprise the pop star will take the stage for her first major performance following the release of her upcoming albumLover.

Swift's appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards will mark her first in four long years, having last attended the 2015 ceremony alongside her now-infamous "squad." That same night, T. Swift performed her smash hit "Bad Blood" and put an end to feud rumors involving her and Nicki Minaj by opening the show together

As for this year's festivities, the 29-year-old ties Ariana Grande for the title of most-nominated artist. To name just a few, Swift's singles "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down" are nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Video. 

Over the years, Swift has taken home an impressive seven VMAs overall, including one Video of the Year accolade and three Best Female Video awards.

Watch

MTV VMAs Highlight Young Noms: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish & More

In other VMAs updates, MTV announced last week that Marc Jacobs will receive the first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award

And through Aug. 15, music fanatics can cast their votes at vma.mtv.com across 14 different categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and more. Fans will also be able to vote by messaging the VMAs' official social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook Messenger, as well as through Alexa-enabled devices. 

The MTV VMAs, hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , 2019 MTV VMAs , Music , Awards , MTV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.