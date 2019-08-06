Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski and Boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff Call It Quits

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ
There's a new single member on Netflix's Queer Eye.
Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff have decided to call it quits. E! News can confirm the 35-year-old avocado devotee and restaurateur is now single but he's not necessarily ready to mingle.
A source close to the food and wine expert explains things between the couple fizzled out. "The relationship ran its course," the insider shares. "Things just didn't work out and [Antoni] is concentrating on work."
The Queer Eye star and Flipping Out alum first sparked romance rumors after Antoni shared a cheeky Instagram post in December 2018. "11 is my favourite prime number," he captioned his since-deleted post, alongside a photo of him holding Trace's hand (which made out the shape of the number).
However, in March, the food and wine expert revealed he was tied to the Bravo star before December. He told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they began dating last summer after chatting on Instagram. "It's like, the 2019 way," Porowski said.
Sadly, this isn't Antoni's first break up in recent years. Last October, the 35-year-old chef split with his longtime partner, Joey Krietemeyer. They were together for seven years (!!!).
Recently, fans thought the chef and Jonathan Van Ness were an item. The two uploaded an Instagram photo kissing each other, which naturally sent fans into a frenzy. However, they quickly debunked the rumors.
"It was all Antoni's idea," the grooming expert wrote on the 'gram. "But maybe someday we will fall in love @antoni #notacouplebutitwasfunright."
Fans of the reality TV series know there have been many love stories among Queer Eye's Fab Five. To see the Netflix stars' dating history, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Bobby Berk & Dewey Do
When Bobby isn't re-designing and re-building homes, he's enjoying that married life with his partner of 14 years, Dewey Do. The couple tends to keep a low-profile, however, Bobby shared details of his wedding during a 2018 Pride campaign with Lyft, "Six years ago, my husband and I said "I do" and were actually married by a very close friend of ours who was ordained. We got married as soon as it was legal to get married and it was important to us to show the world our pride through our expression of love."
Jonathan Van Ness & Wilco Froneman
After making their public debut right before the 2018 Emmys in September, Jonathan and his rugby player beau Wilco Froneman decided to split in December 2018.
Karamo Brown & Ian Jordan
Karamo is currently engaged to his partner of eight years, Ian Jordan. The picture-perfect couple shared the special engagement announcement with E! News back in May 2018. Brown popped the big question during a surprise 40th birthday party for his boo. "Tonight, with the help of my sons, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS!" he told E! News. "He is my today, tomorrow and everything!"
Antoni
Currently, the chef and restaurateur is living his best single life. From countless brand partnerships to an upcoming book launch, Antoni seems to be focusing on his career right now.
Tan France & Rob France
Queer Eye's style expert has been happily married to his partner, Rob France, for over a decade! The two tend to keep things private about their love life, however, last July, Tan opened up about wanting to have a family. He told the Press Association, "I feel privileged to be in a position where I get to talk about what I want to do. And if I want to have children, I want to talk about it and nobody can say it's wrong and get away with it." He added, "I truly do want six. I will settle for minimum four."
Jonathan Van Ness
The 32-year-old grooming expert is slaying every. single. day. Even though he's been embracing the single life since December 2018, JVN is unstoppable. From a recent beauty deal with Essie polish to an upcoming memoir, he's out here living his life to the fullest.
Antoni Porowski & Joey Krietemeyer
Last October, the longtime couple called it quits after dating for seven years (!!!). The two parted ways in an amicable way, according to US Weekly.
Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll be re-watching Season 4 of Queer Eye.