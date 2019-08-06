Why Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Took it Upon Herself to Submit for an Emmy

Gwendoline Christie got herself an Emmy nomination, and in more ways than one its thanks to Ser Brienne of Tarth.

The Game of Thrones actress is one of three actors to self-submit to the Television Academy and receive an Emmy nomination for the final season of the HBO series. Christie said she did it all because of the character fans came to know and love over the years spent watching her.

"It's something I find hard to do, like everyone else, but I would like to be in charge of my own destiny," Christie told The Los Angeles Times. "And I would like to endeavor to give myself opportunities. Particularly when working very hard on something very special and you've pushed yourself beyond your limits.