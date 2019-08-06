How The 100 Is Preparing to Say Goodbye

The end of this season of The 100 is bittersweet in a whole new way.

On Sunday, it was announced that season seven of the CW sci-fi show will be its last, and so tonight's episode will be the last regular season finale, and the last time we'll get to the end with a hundred questions instead of answers. And trust us: after tonight's episode (of which you can see a sneak peek above), you will indeed have a hundred questions.

Not only have we seen it, but showrunner and executive producer Jason Rothenberg promised just as much.

"I would say that you can't be prepared fully," he told us, reminding us that we last left Clarke "performing at essentially the deepest, most insane undercover mission of all time," trying to prevent Russell from finding out that his daughter is actually dead.