Models Call for Victoria's Secret to Fight Against Sexual Harassment in New Petition

Victoria's Secret made headlines on Tuesday after more than 100 models signed a petition urging the company to protect its talent from sexual harassment and abuse.

In an open letter to the organization, Christy Turlington Burns, Milla Jovovich and more models called upon the company to join the RESPECT Program—a Model Alliance initiative aiming to promote safety and reduce mistreatment in the workplace.

Under the program, companies' employees, agents, vendors, photographers and other contractors are required to follow a strict code of conduct. Models and freelance creatives are also able to file confidential complaints should misconduct take place. These complaints will be independently investigated and any abusers will face "appropriate consequences." Training and education is also provided to ensure that everyone knows their responsibilities and rights.

"If Victoria's Secret were to take a stand against these abuses and commit to meaningful change by joining the RESPECT Program, this would go a long way in helping our industry chart a new path forward," the letter read.

According to Model Alliance's website, the program aims to address a number of issues, including pressures to lose weight, discrimination or harassment of any kind and retaliation against models who speak out.