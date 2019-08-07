14 Latinx Male Artists Whose Fashion Is Just as Bold as Their Music

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
From Maluma to J Balvin to Bad Bunny and more, these Latinx male artists are at the forefront of fashion. You won't catch them wearing basique suits, shoes or accessories. Instead, Latinx male artists dress as bold and daring as their music.
Need proof? Take one look at their Instagram accounts, music videos and red carpet appearances, and you'll see over-the-top patterns, flashy jewelry, eccentric designs and more. With artists like Ozuna and Anuel AA donning colorful neon ensembles (which is now en vogue) at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards to El Conejo Malo constantly pushing the boundaries and redefining masculinity with his style, it's easy to see why they're at the forefront of the fashion industry.
In fact, many top designers are starting to take notice.
This year, Maluma attended the Met Gala with Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino. The "HP" singer's outfit was totally on theme, too, which, ironically, is something most male celebs fail to do when they get an invite to the fashion extravaganza. However, the 25-year-old star made sure to spotlight his electrifying style at the lavish fête.
What's more? The Colombian singer also hit up Paris Fashion Week Men's with fellow Latinx artists, J Balvin and Ricky Martin. And yes, they most certainly dressed to impress. Of course, we're only scratching the surface here.
To see your fave Latinx male artists don their finest fashion, scroll through our gallery below! From matching ones hair to their outfit to a jewel-adorned mesh top, these musicians know how to shut it down—both on and off the carpet.
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Ozuna
Someone give Ozuna an award for this snazzy rhinestone-studded mesh tee! The "Baila, Baila, Baila" star dons an eye-catching ensemble at the 2018 Latin Grammys. He pairs his flashy mesh shirt with a floral bomber jacket, leather pants and colorful sneakers.
ABC/Image Group LA
Bad Bunny
El Conejo Malo makes sure there's no "mal de ojo" (evil eye) at the 2018 American Music Awards. Aside from his eccentric button-down (which features a skeleton in fire), striped pants and tiny red sunglasses, Bad Bunny has the best accessory of all: a literal third eye. It's safe to say his special effects makeup is truly a sight to see!
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Maluma
The self-described Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy looks like a million bucks in this money-printed suit by Moschino. While the "Mala Mia" singer is known for his flashy 'fits, this 2019 Met Gala suit takes the cake.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Lunay
Who knew graffiti pants and a red vest could look so chic? Only Lunay could pull off this electrifying outfit. It's safe to say the "Soltera" singer adds a pop of color (and personality) to the red carpet at the 2019 Premios Juventud show.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Farruko
The "La Cartera" singer makes camouflage print look oh-so-chic at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show. His vibrant highlighter-pink turtleneck, statement jewelry pieces and trendy tiny sunnies bring the whole lewk together.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
J Balvin
Even the "La Canción" singer's street style is on point! Matching his pants and sweater to his neon orange hair, J Balvin proves fashion knows no bounds.
Leon Bennett/WireImage
Prince Royce
The 30-year-old star always shuts down the red carpet with bold ensembles, and this one is no different. Attending the 2018 Latin American Music Awards, Prince Royce skips the boring black and white suit and opts for an all-red outfit.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Sebastián Yatra
White hot! The "Runaway" singer brings the heat to the 2019 Premios Juventud awards ceremony with this fresh take on a suit. The cropped pants, silk button-down (that's, well, buttoned down) and rhinestone-studded loafers make the 'fit even more caliente (hot).
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Daddy Yankee
Known as the "King of Reggaetón," Daddy Yankee also reigns in the fashion department. While he usually keeps things old-school, he always adds flair to his outfits, so it's never boring or basique. Case in point: He rocks an audacious sweater with classic pants at the 2018 Univision Upfront.
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
Erick Brian Colon, Zabdiel De Jesús, Richard Camacho, Christopher Veléz & Joel Pimentel
CNCO always looks fly on and off the red carpet. And just because they're a boy band doesn't mean they don't show off their individual personality through fashion. Need proof? Take a look at their snazzy ensembles at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Anuel AA
When he's not coordinating colorful ensembles with his boo, Karol G, the "Adictiva" singer rocks flashy 'fits like this one. He pairs his star-embellished bomber jacket with a rhinestone-adorned tee and blinding gold sneakers. The jewel-trim sunglasses and lavish accessories are a chef's kiss!
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
Wisin
The Puerto Rican rapper skips the basic black and white suit for something more swanky. He dons a floral blazer with chic joggers and rhinestone-studded sneakers at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
(Photo by Sam Wasson/FilmMagic)
Bad Bunny
Fashion so good, the Latin trap singer made this list twice. He dons a lavender embroidered suit with matching purple sunglasses and gaudy jewelry pieces at the 2018 Billoard Latin Music Awards.
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
Romeo Santos
These pants alone deserve an award. From his Gucci loafers to his unique pants and breezy baby blue shirt, the New York native shows off his major style and swag.
It's safe to say, we'll be taking style notes!