Will Chris Harrison Officiate Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Wedding? Wells Says...

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 11:38 AM

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison knows how to led a hit show—and a service.

As an ordained minister, the beloved host has officiated countless Bachelor Nation weddings, from Trista Sutter to Arie Luyendyk Jr.  and plenty in between. But when it comes to Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's upcoming vows, he'll be taking a seat with everyone else, Wells revealed on Tuesday. "I think we've got a couple cool ideas for that," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender said on the latest episode of The LadyGang podcast. "But Chris will definitely be there."

Along with countless other guests. "It'll be gigantic," Wells teased. "I am the youngest of five kids. I've got nine nieces and nephews…We need a ring bearer and a couple flower girls."

But, as far as he's concerned, Wells is on a need-to-know basis. When it comes to wedding planning, that's "all Sarah's call," he confessed. "I think I'm involved in the decision making process. It's not like we're launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn a key. I'm like the assistant to be like, ‘Yeah, you can turn the key now. Go for it.'"

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams' Huge Wedding Guest List

Indeed, he's relatively lax about most of their upcoming decisions, including if she should change her last name.

"I was like, 'I don't have any ego about that,'" he recalled. "'You can do whatever you want to do. And also you've built this empire and this brand with this name so I wouldn't expect you to do that.' So, I think she'll make that decision on her own.

The duo announced their engagement on Instagram in July.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams," the actress gushed, captioning  a collage of photos. Commented Wells, "It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab....fiancé!"

