See the Beauty Products the Jonas Brothers Use Before Every Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
by Jillian Punwar & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 3:30 AM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is over! The Happiness Begins Tour is here.
After much anticipation, the Jonas Brothers will officially kick off their reunion tour tonight in Miami.
But before they perform their biggest hits, the guys will be looking their best in the beauty department thanks to celebrity groomer Marissa Machado.
"To get the brothers set for tour, I have created kits for them with products that are specific to each of them," Marissa shared with E! News exclusively. "I choose products that are easy for them to use without me as well as products that will hold up on stage and care for their skin at the same time."
Kiehl's and V76 by Vaughn are just some of the familiar brands Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas will be using as they hit the road this summer.
And while fans may be used to admiring the brothers' looks on red carpets, being on stage for hours at a time brings a whole new routine.
"The tour glam is for sure different from the red carpet. I'll be there to kick off the tour in Miami and give them the full treatment. However I don't go on the road, so they usually just do their own hair and keep the faces clean," Marissa revealed to us. "After hours on stage giving it all they have, I think it's better to have less."
Without further ado, take a look at the Jonas Brothers' must-have products below.
Kevin, Joe and Nick all love using this face wash, which is made from all natural ingredients to soothe and purify stressed skin.
All the brothers use these cleansing wipes on tour, which refresh and smooth the skin without having to use water.
This serum uses anti-oxidant "sponge" technology powered by a natural yet powerful antioxidant called Astaxanthin, which hydrates and brightens the skin in one easy step. All three brothers will be using it this tour.
Have problems with dark eye circles? These are perfect for you. These under eye patches that cool and firm your under eye area are so good that even the Jonas Brothers love them!
This face wash has caffeine and vitamin E, which work together to energize the skin and leave it feeling smooth. This is a must-have for long tour days for the Jonas Brothers.
Give your lips some extra hydration with this lip balm for men, which doesn't provide extra shine.
The Jonas Brothers can't go on tour without this razor, which is reusable and gives you a blade replacement every one, two or three months.
Nick Jonas turns to this texture clay to make sure his hair holds out and looks good through hours of performing.
Nick and his brother Kevin love using this beard oil, which is vegan and serves to hydrate men's beards.
Joe is a big fan of this grooming cream that allows your hair to move, yet still hold its volume.
This tonic refreshes hair and soothes the scalp and at the same time, can be used as prep for styling—just like Joe uses it for!
This flexible molding paste is one of Kevin's favorites. The product adds shape and body to men's hair, helping sculpt strands with a satin finish.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?