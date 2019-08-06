Nick Jonas Sells His Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad for $6.9 Million: Look Inside

According to TMZ, after selling his home, Jonas and Chopra are now looking to buy a new place together in the $20 million range.

The couple has been very open about wanting to start a family together. Following their wedding in late 2018, Jonas shared on Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz, "I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

And now it sounds like the couple is looking to buy a home for their future family!