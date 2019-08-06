What Charli XCX Really Thought About Joining Taylor Swift's Tour

This will not sit well with Swifties.

Charli XCX is reflecting on her time on Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour. Back in 2018, the Grammy winner invited Charli and Camila Cabello to open for her on the highly-anticipated tour, which Charli seemed very excited about at the time.

"I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME," the "Boom Clap" singer tweeted in March 2018.

But, after playing over 50 stadiums on the tour, it seems that Charli has changed her tune.

"I'm really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour," the 27-year-old says in her cover story for Pitchfork, published Tuesday. "But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds."