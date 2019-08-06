Cameron Diaz Reflects on Marrying Benji Madden in Rare Interview

After more than four years of marriage, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's romance remains mostly a mystery.

It was January 2015 when the world unexpectedly learned of their "I dos," very shortly after the actress raised suspicions of an engagement with a ring on that finger. Around that time, the actress had starred in her last role to date in Annie, leaving fans to rely on sporadic sightings of the star and little else to figure out what exactly she's up to nowadays. Now, in a newly published piece from Diaz for InStyle's 25th anniversary September 2019 issue, she pulled back the curtain ever so slightly on her life today, including as half of a married couple.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said of her musical spouse. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."