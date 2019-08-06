Jessica Alba Jokes That Her 3 Kids "Exploded My Body"—But She's Cool With It

Six year later, Alba graced the cover of another InStyle issue, and much had change in her personal life. Since her last cover, Alba wed Warren and had daughters Honor and Haven.

"For the first time in my life I was really embracing my womanhood," Alba says. "I was in my early 30s, and it had taken up until then for me to feel confident in my body. I also stopped allowing myself to be objectified in the press through a male's perspective. Screw that, man."

She tells readers, "It's OK to be sexy. It's OK to wear a short skirt or a loud print if I feel like it because I own it in my own way. I can flaunt what I want, cover what I want, and still feel good."

Alba shot her most recent InStyle cover in July 2018, when son Hayes was just seven months old. Reflecting on the cover shoot, Alba notes, "If I had been younger, I probably would have been obsessed with dieting and exercising, but instead I thought, 'This is where I'm at. This is my life. And this is my body.'"