A Mystery Man Rocks Paul and Karine on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Old flames, mystery men, and big birds rocked 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In Brazil, Karine and Paul continued to clash over, well, just about everything. They're living with Karine's parents in a remote part of the country, Paul is still not sure if he'll be deported due to a translation error that has labeled him a terrorist, and Karine is very pregnant. So, yeah, a lot of tension there.

"He needs to grow up," Karine said, especially now that he's going to be a father, she added.