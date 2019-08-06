How Falling in Love Inspired Camila Cabello's Next Album

For Camila Cabello, living life in the spotlight comes with its fair share of "consequences." One of these consequences includes intense scrutiny of her private life.

"Because I've been doing this for such a long time, I forget that I am quote-unquote famous or that people are looking at me," she tells Variety for its "Power of Young Hollywood" issue. "It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible. If I'm going to look like s--t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal."

The singer's rumored romance with Shawn Mendes has led to plenty of internet chatter. The pair sparked speculation in June after they released their steamy music video for their song "Señorita." They've since been spotted packing on the PDA and supporting each other at shows throughout the summer.

While Cabello continues to play coy when it comes to her current relationship status with Mendes, she did shed some light on making "Señorita," which the two worked on for eight months.

"I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you," she tells the publication.

Speaking of music, Cabello also talks about her new album and the focus on the "now" in her writing.

"Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles," she says. "I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment."