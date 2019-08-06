Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein Join Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club

Kristy Thomas has a very famous mom. E! News has learned Clueless star Alicia Silverstone has joined the cast of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer. Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein will play her love interest, Watson Brewer.

The live-action adaptation of the beloved book series follows the friendship and babysitting adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer.

The series, which is set in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, is now in production in Vancouver, Canada.

GLOW veteran Rachel Shukery is executive producer and showrunner. Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada and Naia Cucukov will also executive produce. Broad City's Lucia Aniello is directing and also an executive producer. Series author Ann M. Martin is on board as a producer on the 10-episode first season.