Jennie Garth's Beverly Hills, 90210 Fight With Shannen Doherty Left Tori Spelling "Shaking"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennie Garth

YouTube

It's no secret Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty had their fair share of drama during their time on Beverly Hills, 90210. But on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Kelly Taylor star recalled one particular argument that took an ugly turn. 

"I can only remember one incident," she said about their beef, "and we took it outside." 

When Andy Cohen asked Garth if the fight turned physical, she replied, "Yeah, I'm a Midwestern girl, and I spent some time in Glendale, Ariz. So, that makes you tough." He then asked her who won the fight.

"The guys that held us back," she said, "So, we never actually [did anything]." 

Fellow guest and co-star Tori Spelling also recalled the incident—noting she "stayed in my dressing room shaking when it happened." As for what the fight was about, the Donna Martin star said it started after Doherty pulled Garth's skirt up. 

"I'm pretty sure I got in her face, but we're just both strong Aries women," Garth said. "We don't back down—no matter what."

Watch

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Do Beverly Hills, 90210 Quiz

In fact, Garth said Spelling actually had to be the "peacekeeper" between the castmates "because she loved us both." However, it looks like Garth and Doherty have been able to put any differences aside. Garth even said she's "so happy" Doherty has returned for BH90210.

This wasn't the only tea the two spilled on the Bravo show. They also revealed which cast member was the best kisser and if Garth still talks to her What I Like About You co-star Amanda Bynes.

Watch the videos to see their interviews.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).  

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beverly Hills, 90210 , Tori Spelling , Jennie Garth , Shannen Doherty , Feuds , Watch What Happens Live , Bravo , Andy Cohen , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.