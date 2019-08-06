Gwyneth Paltrow Is Finally Moving In With Brad Falchuk After a Year of Marriage

After nearly a year of marriage, Gwyneth Paltrow is consciously making a big decision: She's making Brad Falchuk her full-time roommate.

Yes, at long last, the duo—they wed in September 2018—are moving in together, the actress revealed while speaking with InStyle for their 25th anniversary issue.

"Married life has been really good," the Oscar winner raved. "And now we're moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."

Allow us to jog your memory: In June, the Goop founder admitted that Falchuk didn't actually live with her, despite exchanging vows. Rather, he would spend four nights a week at her place then crash at his pad for the remaining days. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal," she told U.K.'s Sunday Times, "And we shouldn't change a thing."