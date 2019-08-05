Travis Scott Showers Kylie Jenner Home With Thousands of Red Roses, Because Of Course He Did

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 5:19 PM

Kylie Jenner

Let the countdown begin!

There are t-minus five days until Kylie Jenner's fabulous 22nd birthday and the celebrations are already underway. On Monday morning, the Kylie Cosmetics founder woke up to a literal houseful of red roses. As she walked into the foyer of the stylish home, the makeup mogul stepped onto a bed of rose petals that covered the floor. On a note the 21-year-old shared with her followers, it read, "Happy birthday!!! We're just getting started." 

J'Adore Les Fleurs tells E! News that because of the size of the space, the rose petals in the video would cost approximately $25,000. 

It's unclear who enjoyed the luxurious gift more, Kylie or her daughter, Stormi Webster? In videos of Kylie marveling over the thousands of petals, little Stormi is seen playing in the background. At one point she throws a handful of petals into the air and watches as they shower down.

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Adorably Learns Her ABCs & 123s

We can only imagine what Travis has in store for Kylie over these next few days. Last year, he bought his "wifey" a vintage Rolls Royce from the '50s, which was estimated to cost between $25,000 to $85,000. He also got her the best gift money can buy: a pepperoni pizza.

So, it's safe to say that this is only the beginning of what will no doubt be a very lavish birthday week.

