From a Pink Feathery Dress to Risqué Rhinestone Outfits, See All of Rihanna's Dazzling Crop Over Festival Looks

Rihanna is work, work, work, workin' it at the 2019 Crop Over Festival.

On Monday, the fashion and beauty mogul proved (once again) why she reigns supreme at the annual celebration, which takes place in her home country of Barbados. The three-month long fest ends in August with a larger-than-life carnival parade called Kadooment Day. But before it comes to a close, Bad Gal Riri blessed fans and festival-goers with an over-the-top pink feathered dress that she paired with glitzy pink strappy heels, dazzling jewelry pieces and bedazzled sunnies.

It was a lewk, honey!

Making her outfit pop even more, the "Love on the Brain" singer donned vibrant neon green eyeshadow, hot pink lipstick and body jewelry stickers that she placed on the outer corners of her eyes. As for her hair? She styled it in bantu knots.

All around, the 31-year-old star's ensemble was a total knock-out!