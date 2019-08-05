New Blind Dater Reveals Her Biggest "Deal-Breaker" in Hysterical Sneak Peek From Dating #NoFilter Season 2

Continuing, Taylor says her "biggest dating deal-breaker" is "definitely if they don't see a future with children or marriage." Valid, but will her match fit the bill?

When 29-year-old Lam isn't busy being a bud barista, he's probably hanging out at his childhood home (where he still lives), complimenting his mom's cooking and/or thinking about his next tattoo. Those who thought Taylor's ink collection sounded like a lot should know it kind of pales in comparison to Lam's full sleeve, not to mention the back piece stretching all the way up his neck.

Back to deal-breakers, though. "I'm not sure she's going to be here for him living with his parents..." Nina trails off. But, you know, never say never.

See all six comedians' preliminary thoughts on the Taylor-Lam pairing in the clip above!