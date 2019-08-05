Dakota Johnson's Signature Smile Got a Makeover This Weekend

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 1:52 PM
The nation is mourning the loss of an icon: Dakota Johnson's gap tooth.
It appears the Fifty Shades of Gray star recently had some dental work to close the beloved gap between her two front teeth. Fans first noticed the change in appearance when the actress flashed her pearly whites at the cameras during the red carpet premiere of the film Peanut Butter Falcon. Typically, the 29-year-old chooses to go with a demure close-lipped smile, but perhaps she feels more encouraged to smile knowing there isn't a gap there anymore.
While every person is entitled to the right to alter their appearance, fans were disappointed by the change because it means Dakota can no longer perform her secret talent. In 2017, the actress revealed that her party trick is stuffing small object between her teeth. At the time she joked it was her "only skill."
Objects that used to be able to fit into her gap tooth include, but are not limited to, playing cards, toothpicks, credit card, a twig and $1,100.
dakota johnson closed the gap in her teeth???? pic.twitter.com/o6w5EXBbMi— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 3, 2019
Of course, Twitter had thoughts on the matter, with people taking sides. Some critics stand firmly in opposition to the dental work because of the added charm it gave the star. But others think Dakota is probably happier with the move.
Gap or not, the star is still stunning!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?