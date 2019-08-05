Inside Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey's PDA-Packed Italian Vacation With Her Family

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey continue to fuel romance rumors.

The 49-year-old music mogul and the 22-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy with her family, including the TV host. Diddy and Lori, who was previously linked to Diddy's son Justin Combs, first sparked relationship speculation in July after photos emerged of the duo out for a midnight stroll in New York City. Now, the rumored couple continues to raise eyebrows on their trip overseas.

"Lori and Diddy have been on vacation with her family along the Amalfi Coast of Italy. They flew in together from New York and have been visiting many of the coastal villages with her mom, Marjorie, and step dad, Steve Harvey," a source tells E! News. "They spent a few days at Il San Pietro in Positano before heading to Capri and Porto Cervo."