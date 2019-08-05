Prepare for Bachelor in Paradise To Be "Cute" But Also "a Dumpster Fire"

The messier, the better when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor/Bachelorette spinoff returns for a sixth season tonight on ABC, and it's a big, beautiful disaster on a beach. That's based both on what we've seen and what we've heard from cast members like Demi Burnett, Dylan Barbour, and John Paul Jones, all of whom we spoke to after the taping of Hannah Brown's Men Tell All.

After filming for the season concluded, bartender Wells Adams said on his podcast that the season is "bonkers" and "the craziest season to date," and even said that it beats last season, during which Jordan Kemball donned a onesie and threw a giant stuffed animal into the ocean. According to Demi, Dylan, and JPJ, he was not inaccurate.