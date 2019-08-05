No Mystery Here: The OA Won't Return for a Third Season

There's no mystery here: The OA won't be returning for a third season.

Netflix's, uh, hard to describe series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, first debuted in in December 2016 and returned for a second season March 2019.

"We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry," Netflix's Cindy Holland, vice president of original content, said in a statement to E! News. "We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions."