Is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura About to Get Some Sister Wives?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Laura and Aladin seem to have recovered from their fight over social media followers and vibrators, and now she's eager to impress.

"I really want to make a good impression on Aladin's boss," Laura says in the exclusive clip above. "But I'm scared s—tless of those birds."

The birds that are scaring the s—t out of Laura range from big birds—not the Sesame Street character—to the smallest of winged specimen.

"The birds, it's Qatari culture, you know? There's lots of competition. There's for beauty, there's for catching animal, like that, you know?" Aladin says. He's from Tunisia, so even he's astonished by the prices these birds fetch.