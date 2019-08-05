Is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura About to Get Some Sister Wives?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 9:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Laura and Aladin seem to have recovered from their fight over social media followers and vibrators, and now she's eager to impress.

"I really want to make a good impression on Aladin's boss," Laura says in the exclusive clip above. "But I'm scared s—tless of those birds."

The birds that are scaring the s—t out of Laura range from big birds—not the Sesame Street character—to the smallest of winged specimen.

"The birds, it's Qatari culture, you know? There's lots of competition. There's for beauty, there's for catching animal, like that, you know?" Aladin says. He's from Tunisia, so even he's astonished by the prices these birds fetch.

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars Chantel & Pedro Talk New Show & More

Once she overcame her fear of the birds, the two sit down for some time with Aladin's boss to discuss Qatari rules. "I'm learning as I go," she says, noting when she was there for the first time she didn't know she wasn't supposed to wear shorts. But did she know this bombshell about her potential future?

"And do you now about guys here? They can marry four ladies. Legally," his boss says.

"Oh, really?! It's a man's world," a shocked Laura says.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.