Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Congrats to Jenna Bush Hager!

The 37-year-old co-host of NBC's TODAY and daughter of former President George W. Bush has given birth to her and husband Henry Hager's third child and first son—Henry Harold "Hal" Hager. The newborn arrived weighing seven pounds and five ounces. He also measured in at 19.2 inches long. The happy news was announced on Monday's episode of Today.

"Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager!" she wrote on Instagram. "Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter."

Their new baby boy, who is named after Jenna's grandpa and husband, joins big sisters Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager, 6, and Poppy Louise Hager, 3.

Jenna had revealed on the Today show in April that she was expecting baby No. 3. "I'm pregnant," she told her colleagues on the air. "I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets."

"They told the man behind me on the airplane," she added. "They told the people at church. It is a shock. It is a lot. We're grateful."

She later revealed that she was expecting a boy.