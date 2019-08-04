Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other After 2nd Wedding

BACKGRID
Newlywed bliss!
Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz look over-the-moon in love after getting married for a second time! On Sunday, the happy couple celebrated their nuptials and hosted a special lunch and beach day with their closest friends and family members in Capri, Italy.
And it seems the two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other, as they were spotted kissing and hugging during their daytime hangout. Although, this isn't the first time they've put their love on full display. Days ahead of their second wedding, Heidi shared several photos on Instagram of her embracing her hubby to the fullest.
Moreover, on Sunday, the 46-year-old model appeared to still be in bridal mode as she donned a flowy white dress that she paired with dainty gold jewelry pieces and chic sunglasses. As for the Tokio Hotel guitarist? He kept things low-key and opted for a striped loose-fitting blouse and black hat.
The newlyweds also hit up the beach with friends, including Mel B, who totally channeled Scary Spice with her cheetah print bikini and cover-up.
BACKGRID
All in all, it looks like the couple couldn't be more in love. On Saturday, the two tied the knot for a second time in front of friends and family. In fact, the former Project Runway host had her kids—Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10—involved in the wedding party.
A source told E! News her children were part of the ceremony in a special way. "Heidi's kids were all in the wedding. The girls were bridesmaids and wore white dresses that matched their mom. The boys were ring bearers and wore tan suits."
The two exchanged their vows on a luxury yacht, Christina O, in Capri. Heidi radiated in a breathtaking white strapless bridal gown that had detachable puffed sleeves. Tom also looked dapper, as he wore a cream-colored suit and a blue shirt.
And, of course, the two couldn't keep their eyes and arms off of each other at the ceremony either. The insider shared, "Heidi and Tom had their arms around each other for most of it. They looked at each other adoringly the entire time."
Of the decor, the source revealed, they said their "I Do's" "on the top deck, under a canopy draped with fabric and strands of white orchids." Furthermore, "There were hundreds of white and pink roses that formed an archway."
Cheers to the couple on this exciting new chapter!