Sean ''Diddy'' Combs and Lori Harvey Vacation With Her Dad Steve Harvey Amid Dating Rumors

As the saying goes: When in Rome!

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey were spotted hanging out together again, but this time, the two were seen getting lunch with Lori's famous father, Steve Harvey.

On Saturday, the hip hop mogul and the 22-year-old star were all smiles and seemed to enjoy a beautiful sunny day in Nerano, Italy. During their day time outing, the 62-year-old talk show host and his wife Marjorie Harvey joined the pair for a fancy feast.

Of course, Diddy and Lori's recent hang out has only added more fuel to the romance rumors swirling around. Just a few weeks ago, the two were spotted on a romantic stroll in New York City. The pair were seen taking a midnight walk in the Soho neighborhood. What's more? They looked tew cute in their matching outfits.

While the two could simply be close friends, fans are speculating something more is brewing.