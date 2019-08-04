The Riverdale Tribute Episode to Luke Perry With Shannen Doherty Is "Just Beautiful"

Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had an almost impossible task on hand when it came to the season four premiere of The CW drama. The writers had to cap off the Fred Andrews story and pay tribute to the late Luke Perry. Details on how the show deals with Perry's sudden death are being kept under wraps, but Aguirre-Sacasa told a group of reporters that the episode was "really, really emotional."

"I think it's a real tribute to Luke. I think it's a real tribute to Fred. I think it's very cathartic to watch it and I think everyone really came together, specifically to tell this kind of story, the honor Luke and honor Fred…It's a really simple—it's one of our…just beautiful," he said at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour while promoting spinoff Katy Keene.